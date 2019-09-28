Church recognizes emergency personnel

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: September 28, 2019 @ 9:51 am
On Sept. 22, Emmanuel Waupun hosted a picnic honoring the EMT'S, firefighters, and police officers for protecting and going above and beyond the jobs that we take for granted. The picnic was rained out so it was held in the church basement.
