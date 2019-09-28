{{featured_button_text}}
Church recognizes emergency personnel

On Sept. 22, Emmanuel Waupun hosted a picnic honoring the EMT'S, firefighters, and police officers for protecting and going above and beyond the jobs that we take for granted. The picnic was rained out so it was held in the church basement.

 EMMANUEL WAUPUN/Contributed
