Church restarts bingo games

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Baraboo, will resume its Bingo Season starting Saturday, Sept. 11 in the school gym, 310 Second St., Baraboo. The jackpot is $1,520.74

Games played Sept. 11, 18, and 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, and 30, and Nov. 6, 13. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions available. Play includes two 10-game sessions at 6 and 7 p.m. with Progressive Bingo at 8 p.m.

Bingo sheets available from 50 cents per card to $6 per pack. Prizes scaled according to the number of large packs sold for each session. In the event of ties, prizes will be equally divided.

Progressive Jackpot Bingo sheets are $1 per face; one game of Blackout, with the prize equaling half of the money from the cards sold for that game. Cover all the numbers on card in 54 numbers or less to win the jackpot. If no one gets Blackout, half of the pot rolls over to the next week’s Bingo session.

An adult relative must accompany children, age 18 and younger.

COVID safety protocols will be followed.

For more information, visit facebook.com/baraboocatholic, contact Kathy Siberz at 608-356-4773 or email kathys@stjosephbaraboo.com.