Church restores stained glass windows

WAUPUN — The Waupun United Methodist Church, 199 E. Jefferson St., has been blessed by the efforts and giving for many people throughout the 175 years of its existence. The building and infrastructure stand as a symbol of their commitment according to Rev. Steve Miller.

“As with all physical structures, maintenance is required. Over the course of a year, the church building has received a new roof, new gutters and downspouts, the interior has been repainted and carpeted, and soon a new audio-visual system will be installed. At present, the focus is refurbishing the stained glass windows. Each will be removed, disassembled, releaded, and reinstalled,” Miller said.

“First is the Sunday school window, so called as the funds for its construction were raised by the children of the church. It is expected to be back in place by Christmas,” he said.