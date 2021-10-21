 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Church restores stained glass windows
0 Comments

Church restores stained glass windows

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Church restores stained glass windows

On Oct. 18, Chris Staige, left, and Connor Evenson work on restoring the stained glass window and putting on a custom storm window over the stained glass, it should take four to six weeks.

 Hank Snyder photo for the Daily Citizen

WAUPUN — The Waupun United Methodist Church, 199 E. Jefferson St., has been blessed by the efforts and giving for many people throughout the 175 years of its existence. The building and infrastructure stand as a symbol of their commitment according to Rev. Steve Miller.

“As with all physical structures, maintenance is required. Over the course of a year, the church building has received a new roof, new gutters and downspouts, the interior has been repainted and carpeted, and soon a new audio-visual system will be installed. At present, the focus is refurbishing the stained glass windows. Each will be removed, disassembled, releaded, and reinstalled,” Miller said.

“First is the Sunday school window, so called as the funds for its construction were raised by the children of the church. It is expected to be back in place by Christmas,” he said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Waupun detour for Halloween

WAUPUN — Main Street - Highway 49 - from Watertown Street to State Street will be closed from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 for the Hallowe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News