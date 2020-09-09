Church to hold fall festival Sept. 13

An annual fall festival will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 401 Mansion St., Mauston. Lunch will consist of a drive-through or carryout options from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will cost $6 which includes a choice of brat or hotdog, chips, drink, and a cookie. The Lucky 13 Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the drive-through on the day of the festival or can be picked up and dropped off at the rectory. The drawing will be at 2:30 p.m., winners do not need to be present to win.