Church to hold retirement reception for Rev. Joseph Corbin
First Presbyterian Church of Reedsburg and Peace Presbyterian Church of Mauston will host a retirement reception honoring Rev. Joseph Corbin and his family from 2-5 p.m. March 15 at the First Presbyterian Church, 148 North Park St., Reedsburg. The reception is open to the public.

Corbin has served the Reedsburg congregation for more than 26 ½ years, and the Mauston congregation for the last 2 ½ years. He has worked in church related work for more than 40 years. His last Sunday in the pulpit will be at 9 a.m. March 15 in Reedsburg and at 10:45 a.m. March 15 in Mauston.

