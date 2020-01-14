Church to host historical program

Sauk County Historical Society executive director Paul Wolter will present a history program, “House of Worship: Baraboo’s First Church Building and the History of the Methodist Episcopal Church,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at the First United Methodist Church, 615 Broadway, Baraboo. The event is free and open to the public.

The Methodist Episcopal Church was organized in Baraboo in 1842 as the community’s first formal congregation. By 1849, the congregation had grown to the point where a church building was deemed necessary.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the winter of 1849-50, the Methodist Episcopal congregation constructed Baraboo’s first church structure, located at the southeast corner of Fifth and Broadway. The building was put into use in January 1850, 170 years ago this month. A bronze plaque erected by the Sauk County Historical Society in 1914 commemorates the location of that first church building.

The program will cover the church’s growth and expansion to its current location.

For more information, contact the Sauk County Historical Society at 608-356-1001.