 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Church welcomes new pastor
0 comments

Church welcomes new pastor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NEW PASTOR

Pictured are Pastor Ryan Barker, daughter Emma, wife Jessica, and daughter Bella, in front.

 RYAN BARKER Contributed

Baraboo First Church of the Nazarene welcomed Pastor Ryan Barker on Nov. 1 as the new full-time lead pastor. Barker is a graduate of Nazarene Bible College and comes to Baraboo First from Eagle Point, Oregon.

Pastor Ryan and his wife, Jessica, have two daughters, Emma, 9, and Bella, 13, and are settling into the church’s parsonage on Crawford Street, along with their two cats and a hedgehog. They look forward to kayaking and getting to know their new community.

Barker was installed by District Superintendent Dr. Kevin Donley of the Wisconsin District Church of the Nazarene. A welcome potluck will be scheduled when safety allows. Barker has office hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at the church. He can be reached at 608-356-3774 or email baraboonaz@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$2K donated for crib program
Community

$2K donated for crib program

The Reedsburg Area Medical Center Foundation donated $2,250 to the Sauk County Public Health Department’s Cribs for Kids program on Nov. 4.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News