Church welcomes new pastor

Baraboo First Church of the Nazarene welcomed Pastor Ryan Barker on Nov. 1 as the new full-time lead pastor. Barker is a graduate of Nazarene Bible College and comes to Baraboo First from Eagle Point, Oregon.

Pastor Ryan and his wife, Jessica, have two daughters, Emma, 9, and Bella, 13, and are settling into the church’s parsonage on Crawford Street, along with their two cats and a hedgehog. They look forward to kayaking and getting to know their new community.

Barker was installed by District Superintendent Dr. Kevin Donley of the Wisconsin District Church of the Nazarene. A welcome potluck will be scheduled when safety allows. Barker has office hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at the church. He can be reached at 608-356-3774 or email baraboonaz@gmail.com.