Churches host chicken dinner

Black Hawk Bethlehem and Denzer United Methodist churches will host a drive-thru barbecue chicken dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3 at S10174 Highway C, Sauk City.

Half-chicken dinner meal includes cole slaw, baked beans, roll with butter, chips, $12; cash sales only, no chicken-only meals offered. There will be a tent with tables and chairs available for eating on the grounds.

Old-time fun and games with prizes starting at 1 p.m. with face painting, carnival games, youth food stand, novelty sales of T-shirts and toys. A scavenger hunt with prizes offered, list available at church or Chamber of Commerce office.

For more information, visit saukprairie.com @bhbumc on Facebook beginning July 1.

There will be no Witwen Parade.