Churches host community meals

COLUMBUS — Olivet Congregational United Church of Christ, 313 W Prairie St., Columbus, will host a monthly community meal from 5-6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.

Columbus United Methodist Church, 222 S. Dickason Blvd., Columbus, will host a monthly community meal from 5-6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month.

Anyone interested in helping to prepare, serve, and/or clean up at these community meals or would like to sponsor a meal, contact Mike Toth at 920-296-7629. Assistance and donations appreciated.

