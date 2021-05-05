 Skip to main content
Circles Sauk Prairie hosts Big View Nights
Circles Sauk Prairie hosts Big View Nights

Local non-profit 6:8 Inc. started Circles Sauk Prairie in 2019 with the goal of reducing poverty in the geographic area of the Sauk Prairie School District by 10% within 10 years.

Circles uses a joint approach of working with individuals and families who are working to get out of poverty, titled “Circles Leaders,” and working to reduce systemic barriers in the community that keep people in a circle of poverty.

Big View Nights are a cornerstone of this community effort, where members of a Circles committee present information and facilitate a discussion with community members regarding these big, systemic topics. To date, topics have included Tackling Poverty Together, the Cliff Effect, and the True Cost of Childcare.

Big View Nights are presented virtually at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of every other month. The next presentation is May 17. Recordings of past presentations are available at makingservicepersonal.org/circles/bigview" target="_blank">makingservicepersonal.org/circles/bigview and on 6:8’s Facebook page.

For more information, visit makingservicepersonal.org/circles or circlesusa.org.

