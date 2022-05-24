 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Circus World celebrates Military Service Day

  • 0

Circus World celebrates Military Service Day with a special ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. All active military, reservists, veterans, and their families are admitted free to attend the program and all shows that day.

The program begins in the Hippodrome building with Sgt. Maj. Bryan Ward delivering the keynote address, executive director Scott O’Donnell will lead the proceedings with prayers lead by Rev. Bob Foote. The Pledge of Allegiance, and The National Anthem and a medley of armed forces service songs will honor all branches of the military will be sung by vocalists Nancy Rago and Dave SaLoutos, accompanied by Circus World musical director Larry Stout.

After the program, stay for a full day of swashbuckling adventure in the Big Top with the new Pirate-themed entertainment, and outdoor thrill acts including an incline motorcycle, and flying trapeze presented by the famed Espana Family. For more information, call 356-8341, or visit circusworldbaraboo.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nursing students get ‘pinned’

Nursing students get ‘pinned’

Madison College’s Reedsburg Campus hosted a pinning ceremony on May 11 to celebrate the spring 2022 graduates of its associate degree nursing …

PETS OF WEEK: Anita and Randy

PETS OF WEEK: Anita and Randy

Anita is a 10-month-old hound dog who came in as a stray. She is a puppy and will need some training, but she is very smart and a great learne…

PETS OF WEEK: Koda and Castiel

PETS OF WEEK: Koda and Castiel

Koda is a 2-year-old terrier/American Staffordshire/mix looking for a home. He’s a happy-go-lucky boy who loves to play with other dogs, go fo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News