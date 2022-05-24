Circus World celebrates Military Service Day with a special ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. All active military, reservists, veterans, and their families are admitted free to attend the program and all shows that day.

The program begins in the Hippodrome building with Sgt. Maj. Bryan Ward delivering the keynote address, executive director Scott O’Donnell will lead the proceedings with prayers lead by Rev. Bob Foote. The Pledge of Allegiance, and The National Anthem and a medley of armed forces service songs will honor all branches of the military will be sung by vocalists Nancy Rago and Dave SaLoutos, accompanied by Circus World musical director Larry Stout.

After the program, stay for a full day of swashbuckling adventure in the Big Top with the new Pirate-themed entertainment, and outdoor thrill acts including an incline motorcycle, and flying trapeze presented by the famed Espana Family. For more information, call 356-8341, or visit circusworldbaraboo.org.