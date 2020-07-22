Circus World Museum Foundation transitions fundraising

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Circus World Museum Foundation Board of Directors unanimously voted on July 15 to begin a transition that will move the responsibility of fundraising to the Wisconsin Historical Society. This is a continuation of a transition that began in 2018 when operational control of Circus World Museum was transferred to WHS.

“The transition of fundraising will take some months to complete but our loyal donors should feel assured that their donations made to CWM will, indeed, come to CWM,” said CWMF Board Chair Joan Fordham. “All that has changed is the route will be different.”

CWMF will transfer management of the restricted funds to be used as the donors prescribed. The transition will also include establishing a new donor group with WHS in its work with the Wisconsin Historical Foundation to encourage old and new donors alike to continue to provide needed private support, which is essential to the growth and development of programs at CWM.

The transition of fundraising was anticipated, but accelerated as a result of the COVID-19 virus which led to cancellation of CWMF’s major fundraiser – the Circus of Chefs Gala.