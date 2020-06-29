Circus World Museum to open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday, Circus World Museum will open for in-person, reservation-based, tours twice a day, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Advance reservations required and will be limited to groups of 10 guests per tour.

To register for the walking tours, call 608-356-8341. Cost is $15.95 for adults and $9.95 for kids ages 5-11. Wear comfortable shoes, the tour is about a half-mile round trip. Face masks are encouraged, disposable masks will be available.

Guests and staff exhibiting symptoms, or who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19, are asked to stay home.

A “know before you go” guide is available at circusworldbaraboo.org/know-before-you-go-summer-of-2020. Tours will be available through Oct. 31.

For more information, visit circusworldbaraboo.org.