4 citizens earn 'Good Samaritan Awards'

The Beaver Dam Police Department Awards Committee recommended that Ryan Somercorn, Gena Winter, Amber Willie, and James Westover receive the Good Samaritan Award for preventing a female from jumping off the bridge  on Burnett Street onto Highway 151 on March 2. This team effort gave the struggling female a second chance at life. The awards were presented by Police Chief John Kreuziger at the June 4 Police and Fire Commission meeting. Pictured, from left, Somercorn, Winter, Willie, Kreuziger; not shown, Westover.

 LANA LETTO/Contributed

