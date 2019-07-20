4 citizens earn 'Good Samaritan Awards'

The Beaver Dam Police Department Awards Committee recommended that Ryan Somercorn, Gena Winter, Amber Willie, and James Westover receive the Good Samaritan Award for preventing a female from jumping off the bridge on Burnett Street onto Highway 151 on March 2. This team effort gave the struggling female a second chance at life. The awards were presented by Police Chief John Kreuziger at the June 4 Police and Fire Commission meeting. Pictured, from left, Somercorn, Winter, Willie, Kreuziger; not shown, Westover.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)