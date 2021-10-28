City breaks ground on new plaza area

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau and Wisconsin Dells Festivals, Inc. will own, market, program and manage the 35,000 square-foot Elm Street Plaza operations at 350 Broadway in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

The estimated $4.5 million project, designed as a central gathering point for visitors and residents with planned programming, will offer public restrooms, covered stage/performance area, lighting and sound speakers, landscaping, planter seating and shading, Wi-Fi, a mural wall, interactive water features- dancing fountains, in-ground geysers and kugel ball, parking options, and concession stand, open during programmed events.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Oct. 28 and the plaza is tentatively scheduled to open summer 2022 with regular programming from late-May through mid-September with additional activities starting in spring 2023 and extending into fall and winter. Likely activities might include nightly summer entertainment, farmer's and pop-up markets, speakers, seasonal celebrations, fitness classes, movie nights and start-up events, many of which will be free to visitors and locals.