City earns certificate of appreciation

The city of Portage Parks and Recreation Department received a Certificate of Appreciation from Northwoods Inc. on Monday for the extraordinary support and work experiences the department has given to employees with diverse abilities. Pictured are, from left, Dione Schumann, Mike Percy and Mark Fahey.
