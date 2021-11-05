City leaf pickup through Nov. 19

City of Baraboo leaf pickup continues through Nov. 19 at curbside. Leaves must be placed un-bagged on the treebank and be free of debris such as rocks, stumps, and other yard waste. For more information, visit cityofbaraboo.com.
