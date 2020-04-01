City of Mauston voting update
0 comments

City of Mauston voting update

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Voting polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 7 at Mauston City Hall, 303 Mansion St., Mauston. To meet the guidelines implemented for the COVID-19 pandemic, the room location has changed from the fourth floor community room to the former fire garage located on the main floor of the building. There will be clearly posted signs directing citizens to the main voting entrance. There will be additional parking designated near the voting entrance.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News