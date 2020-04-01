City of Mauston voting update

Voting polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 7 at Mauston City Hall, 303 Mansion St., Mauston. To meet the guidelines implemented for the COVID-19 pandemic, the room location has changed from the fourth floor community room to the former fire garage located on the main floor of the building. There will be clearly posted signs directing citizens to the main voting entrance. There will be additional parking designated near the voting entrance.