City offers trees for Arbor Day
City offers trees for Arbor Day

The Reedsburg Parks and Recreation Department will offer a community tree program for spring 2020 to celebrate Arbor Day and Reedsburg's status as a "Tree City USA." Trees are being offered to the public at a reduced rate to encourage tree planting throughout the city of Reedsburg.

Trees can be ordered at Reedsburg City Hall, 134 South Locust St., Reedsburg. Trees must be planted within the city limits. There is a two tree limit for each household. Supplies are very limited and trees will be sold at a first-come, first-serve basis.

The tree’s offered this year are autumn blaze maple, redmond linden, red oak, and american elm. All trees are bare root. Property owners are responsible for planting their own trees.

There will be no refund or replacement for trees that don’t survive. Payment of $25 per tree is due when an order is placed at Reedsburg City Hall. Full payment is required to take delivery. Cash or check accepted and should be made out to the city of Reedsburg.

Tree order deadline is April 22. Trees will be delivered April 23 or April 24.

For more information, call Matt Scott, Park and Recreation director at 608-524-2600.

