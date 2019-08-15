Columbus' 2019 street repairs are scheduled to take place Aug. 15-Aug. 20, weather dependent. To ensure this work is completed on time, the crews will be working on Saturday, Aug. 17 as well. Repair work will take place at the following locations: Selden Street from Fuller St. to Main St.; Waterloo Street from Manning St. to Williams St. The project stops short of School Street; Maple Avenue from James St. to Hibbard St.; Sunset Road from Warner St. to Dix St. (patching on westbound lane); Lewis Street from Narrow St. to Harrison St.; Lewis Street from Narrow St. to Prairie St. (patching on southbound lane); Lewis Street from Prairie St. to School St. (patching on southbound lane); Lewis Street at Fountain St. intersection (patching on southbound lane); Lewis Street from Washington St. to Franklin St. (patching on southbound lane)
"Please plan to add a few extra minutes to your travel and be patient with crews as they work to improve city streets," said Administrator Patrick Vander Sanden.
For more information, please contact Columbus Department of Public Works at 920-623-5908.
