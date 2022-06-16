City streets to receive paving maintenance by Monday

The city of Beaver Dam has contracted with Fahrner Asphalt Sealers to perform chip sealing roadway maintenance on the following streets:
- McIntosh Drive, Honeycrisp Drive, Courtland Circle, and Empire Drive
- Ryan Cantafio’s Way
- S. Center St. (900 feet south of Cody Drive to 200 feet north of Cody Drive)
- N Crystal Lake Road (west of Frances Lane)
- Henry St. (S. Lincoln Ave. to S. University Ave.)
- Industrial Drive East (Seippel Blvd. to Corporate Drive)
- James St. (east of S. Lincoln Ave.)
- S. Lincoln Ave. (E. South St. to James St.)
- E. Main St. (N. Lincoln Ave. to N. University Ave.)
- Maple Ave. (Beaver St. to N. Lincoln Ave.)
- Oneida St. (N. Center St. to N. Spring St.)
- Pearl St. (Rosendale St. to S. Center St.)
- Prairie View Drive (highway E to 500 feet south of Clarence Court), Clarence Court and Stonehaven Circle
- N. Spring St. (Mackie St. to Burnett St.)
The chip sealing process involves spraying an asphalt binder (oil) on the Street followed by applying small diameter aggregate (granite), rolling, compacting and sweeping. The aggregate may be cautiously driven on after it is applied, as there will be loose aggregate on the Street until pick-up sweeping occurs about one to three days after initial application.
Chip sealing requires that there be limited traffic (vehicle, pedestrian, bicycle, etc.) on the Street during the application process. As such, temporary No Parking Signs will be placed on these Streets prior to the chip seal work commencing. Vehicles that remain parked on these streets - Monday through Friday - will be towed at the owner’s expense. Parking is allowed on these streets Saturday and Sunday. Once the chip sealing process has been completed, the temporary No Parking Signs will be removed and normal parking may resume. Comply with all temporary construction signage so that the project may be completed as efficiently as possible.
The chip sealing work should begin by Monday and be completed by Thursday, weather permitting.
If you have any questions or concerns about this project, contact Joe Bass, project superintendent, Fahrner Asphalt Sealers, 608-381-7117, joe.bass@fahrnerasphalt.com or Todd Janssen, director of engineering, 920-356-2543, tjanssen@ci.beaverdam.wi.gov.