City streets to receive paving maintenance by Monday

The chip sealing process involves spraying an asphalt binder (oil) on the Street followed by applying small diameter aggregate (granite), rolling, compacting and sweeping. The aggregate may be cautiously driven on after it is applied, as there will be loose aggregate on the Street until pick-up sweeping occurs about one to three days after initial application.

Chip sealing requires that there be limited traffic (vehicle, pedestrian, bicycle, etc.) on the Street during the application process. As such, temporary No Parking Signs will be placed on these Streets prior to the chip seal work commencing. Vehicles that remain parked on these streets - Monday through Friday - will be towed at the owner’s expense. Parking is allowed on these streets Saturday and Sunday. Once the chip sealing process has been completed, the temporary No Parking Signs will be removed and normal parking may resume. Comply with all temporary construction signage so that the project may be completed as efficiently as possible.