The City is taking names of Reedsburg city residents who would like to receive a deer through the city’s Urban Deer Management Plan harvest, which will begin in January of 2020.
After a deer is harvested, city staff will remove the animal, field dress it and prepare it for donation. The heads from all adult deer will be removed for testing of CWD. The city is now accepting names of city residents who would like to receive a deer for consumption. Names on the list will be called in the order they are received. The deer will be given to the first resident that responds to our call on the list. Once given a deer, the resident will be move to the bottom of the list. Anyone who receives a deer through the donation program will be instructed not to consume the meat until the CWD test results are available. If you are interested on being placed on the list to receive a deer, call Reedsburg City Hall at 608-524-6404 or stop by in person at 134 S. Locust St., Reedsburg.
For more information, call Matt Scott at 608-524-2600.
