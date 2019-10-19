Beaver Dam Parks & Forestry Department will remove city park piers and the winterize and close city park restrooms for the winter season.
The parks crew will begin removing fishing piers from the Beaver Dam Lake the week of Oct. 21, weather permitting. One boat pier will remain at Waterworks Park until ice-up or until weather makes it necessary to remove it.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
They will begin winterizing and closing all park restrooms for the end of the season around Oct. 23. For more information, call the Parks Shop at 887-4623.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)