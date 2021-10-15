 Skip to main content
City to remove piers, close restrooms for winter
Beaver Dam Parks & Forestry Department will remove city park piers and winterize and close city park restrooms for the winter season.

The parks crew will begin removing fishing piers from the Beaver Dam Lake starting Monday, weather permitting. Two boat piers will remain at Waterworks Park and Tahoe Park until ice-up or until weather makes it necessary to remove it.

They will begin winterizing and closing all park restrooms for the end of the season around Oct. 27. For more information, call the Parks Shop at 887-4623.

