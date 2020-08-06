City yard waste pickup reminders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City of Beaver Dam residents are advised that the Yard Waste Drop-off Site at the Department of Public Works City Garage, 640 S. Center St., Beaver Dam, is open for the summer from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The yard waste drop-off site is open to city residents only. Residents may drop off tree branches and brush from tree trimming and high winds, not from tree removal. Lawn and garden or tree removal contractor waste is not allowed.

Yard waste and grass clippings need to be separated and emptied from bags. Metals, appliances not containing refrigerants, batteries, waste oil and antifreeze are also accepted. Residents are allowed to take wood chips and compost from the yard site. During winter months, a sand/salt mixture will be available to city residents free of charge.

The city no longer supplies gravel, stone, screenings, or topsoil to the public.

For more information, call 887-4635 visit cityofbeaverdam.com.