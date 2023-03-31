The Women’s Civic League of Portage will hold its monthly luncheon meeting on April 12 8 at NorthShore Restaurant, W7245 Country Club Road, Portage.

Social hour begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon, followed by the program. The meal costs $20, including tip, and features dinner rolls, chicken breast stuffed with apple and gruyere cheese, grains and vegetables, dessert and a beverage of coffee, tea or soda.

Becky Gutzman, a retired University of Wisconsin-Extension educator in nutrition education and a county fair judge, will present "New Appliances in the Kitchen." She'll discuss electric programmable pressure cookers and air fryers, how the appliances work, what features to look for and how to best use these tools in the kitchen.

To reserve a spot call Joan Jacobson at 608-617-5441 or email 4joanjacobson@gmail.com by April 8. Everyone is welcome.