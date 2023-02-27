Civic League hosts lunch meeting
The Women’s Civic League of Portage will hold its monthly luncheon meeting on March 8 at La Tolteca, 2756 New Pinery Road, Portage. Social hour begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon, followed by the program. The meal costs $18, including tip, and features salad, chips and salsa, beef enchilada and chicken quesadilla, churros and beverage of iced tea or coffee.
Adam Novey, executive director and curator of the Historic Indian Agency House, will discuss “Ho-Chunk Villages of 1832.”
To reserve a spot by Saturday call Joan Jacobson at 608-617-5441 or email 4joanjacobson@gmail.com. Everyone is welcome.