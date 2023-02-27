The Women’s Civic League of Portage will hold its monthly luncheon meeting on March 8 at La Tolteca, 2756 New Pinery Road, Portage. Social hour begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon, followed by the program. The meal costs $18, including tip, and features salad, chips and salsa, beef enchilada and chicken quesadilla, churros and beverage of iced tea or coffee.