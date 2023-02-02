The Women’s Civic League of Portage will hold its monthly luncheon meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Dino's Restaurant, 2900 New Pinery Road, Portage. Social hour begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon, followed by the program. The meal costs $22, including tip, and features shepherd's pie, salad, dinner rolls, beverage of iced tea or coffee and lemon dessert.