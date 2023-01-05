Civic League hosts lunch meting

The Women's Civic League of Portage will hold its monthly luncheon meeting on Jan. 11 at Little Italy, 2653 New Pinery Road, Portage. Social hour begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon, followed by the program. The meal costs $24, including tip, and features lasagna, salad, bread, beverage of iced tea or coffee and limoncello cake.
Daniel Kuhfuss will discuss organic farming and gardening as well as the importance of soil biology and regenerative farming.
To reserve a spot by Saturday, call Joan Jacobson at 608-617-5441 or email 4joanjacobson@gmail.com. Everyone is welcome.