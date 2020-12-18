CIVIC LEAGUE RINGS THE BELLS Dec 18, 2020 53 min ago {{featured_button_text}} Women's Civic League of Portage members rang bells for the Salvation Army this month at the Portage Walgreens. Pictured, from left, are Judy Eulberg and Jean Damm on Dec. 4. MARY LYN HAMM Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CIVIC LEAGUE RINGS THE BELLS comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Community $2K donated for lifesaving equipment Dec 14, 2020 Juneau EMS reached out to the community for donations to purchase an AutoPulse automatic CPR machine. On Dec. 8, AutoPets responded with a $2,… +2 Community PETS OF WEEK: Mouser and Rihanna Dec 16, 2020 Mouser is an assertive and friendly 2-year-old domestic shorthair looking to settle into a new home. This pretty grey tabby is a confident gir… +2 Community PETS OF WEEK: Beau and Monty Dec 10, 2020 Beau is a handsome boy that is about 4 1/2-years-old. He was surrendered when his owner was no longer able to care for him. He’s got quite a b… Community 293 POUNDS OF FOOD DONATED TO PANTRY Dec 4, 2020 293 POUNDS OF FOOD Community briefs Dec 6, 2020 Food pantry accepting donations