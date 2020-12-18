 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CIVIC LEAGUE RINGS THE BELLS
comments

CIVIC LEAGUE RINGS THE BELLS

{{featured_button_text}}
CIVIC LEAGUE RINGS THE BELLS

Women's Civic League of Portage members rang bells for the Salvation Army this month at the Portage Walgreens. Pictured, from left, are Judy Eulberg and Jean Damm on Dec. 4.

 MARY LYN HAMM Contributed

CIVIC LEAGUE RINGS THE BELLS

comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News