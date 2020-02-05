 Skip to main content
Class learns about community leadership
On Jan. 9, the Sauk County Institute of Leadership class participated in learning at the Sauk County Law Enforcement Center. Participants were educated by a panel discussion on community leadership and collaboration in the opioid crisis with Sauk Prairie Police Chief Jerry Strunz, Sauk Prairie Healthcare medical director Dr. John McAuliffe, and Sauk County Public Health educator Sara Jesse. Captain Lewis Lange of the Sauk County Sherriff’s Office led the tour of the facility.

The class continued learning about and discussing challenges facing Sauk County and the compassion and innovative solutions required and taken by local leaders to fight the impacts of drug addiction and criminal activity in the community. The activities continued with self-reflection and coaching on emotional intelligence and its role in leadership and effective organizations.

