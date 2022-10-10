Class of 1962 holds 60th reunion

The Pardeeville High School class of 1962 held its 60th class reunion on July 27, where 14 members and 6 spouses attended, of the 42 graduates. Attendees include Joyce Keith Hare, George Jenkins, Doug Paulson, Shirley Moll Greuel, Bill Beimborn, Ardyth Achterberg Pickhardt, Harold Andrews, Esther Babcock Atkinson, Diane Navarro Richter, Gene Hanna, Harold (Huns) Gustrowsky, Jerry Karow, Ron Ernst, Dennis Schultz.
Gone, but not forgotten, are Bob Shiels, Roger Atkinson, David Johnson, Richard Mcdonald. Lois Jerred Gorsuch, Bill Smith, Wayne Wilde, Gary Dolajack, Wayne Stollfus, David Stark, Lilian Bortz Grimsrud, Larry Barden, Jerry Manthey, Ronald Keller, Bill McConochie, David Hall, Larryne Gibson Atkinson, Grace Erdman Davis, Walter Krueger, Ron Amrhein, Maurice Zick, Gladys Scott, Frank Dolgner.