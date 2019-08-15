Class plays with patterns

Quilt enthusiast Gail Johnson, standing, offers advice to Carolyn Johansen in designing her paper quilt pattern during a paper craft workshop on Aug. 10 at the Baraboo Public Library. Working on their own paper quilt designs are Courtney Haggard, front left, and Linda Baumeister. With Johnson’s guidance, workshop participants mixed and matched paper in a variety of colors and motifs, and designed and created their own quilt squares suitable for framing.
