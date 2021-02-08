 Skip to main content
CLAUSS EXPLAINS FUEL PURIFICATION
CLAUSS EXPLAINS FUEL PURIFICATION

CLAUSS EXPLAINS FUEL PURIFICATION

Aviation Boatswain's Mate-Fuels 3rd Class Jacob Clauss, left, from Pardeeville, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's air department, explains the fuel purification process to Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, Ford's prospective commanding officer, in Ford’s pump room 5, Feb. 1. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event.

 U.S. NAVY Contributed

