Clean Sweep planned

JUNEAU— Extension Dodge County will host a 2020 Clean Sweep Collection from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Dodge County Highway Department Shop, N8856 Highway A, Beaver Dam.

Hazardous materials will be collected from households, farms, businesses. Cost is $10 per vehicle for households; free for agriculture, but pre-registration is required; assessed cost for small businesses with pre-registration. Register by Friday, Aug. 21, by calling 920-386-3790 or visiting dodge.extension.wisc.edu.

Clean Sweep programs offer a way to safely and legally dispose of unwanted pesticides, household products and chemicals. Hazardous wastes can usually be identified by products which contain any of the following words: caution, warning, danger, poison, toxic, ignitable or flammable, acid, corrosive or reactive.