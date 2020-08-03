Clean Sweep planned

JUNEAU— Extension Dodge County will host a 2020 Clean Sweep Collection from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Dodge County Highway Department Shop, N8856 Highway A, Beaver Dam.
Hazardous materials will be collected from households, farms, businesses. Cost is $10 per vehicle for households; free for agriculture, but pre-registration is required; assessed cost for small businesses with pre-registration. Register by Friday, Aug. 21, by calling 920-386-3790 or visiting dodge.extension.wisc.edu.
Clean Sweep programs offer a way to safely and legally dispose of unwanted pesticides, household products and chemicals. Hazardous wastes can usually be identified by products which contain any of the following words: caution, warning, danger, poison, toxic, ignitable or flammable, acid, corrosive or reactive.
Acceptable home workshop/garage materials include: brake fluid, stripper, glues, thinner, varnish, lacquer, swimming pool chemicals, transmission fluid, carburetor cleaner, engine cleaner, contaminated fluids, lead based paint, gun cleaning fluid, turpentine. Household items accepted are: air fresheners, floor polish, spot remover, oven cleaner, moth balls, silver polish, mercury thermometers, dry cleaning fluid, window cleaner, mildew cleaner, nail polish remover, furniture polish remover, fluorescent tubes, oil and metal based paint. Mercury and lithium batteries are acceptable.
Acceptable damaged, cancelled, banned, or otherwise unwanted agricultural chemicals are: 2, 4-D, DDT, 2, 4, 5-T, Silvex, fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, wood preservatives, Chlordane, rodent bait.
Items that will not be accepted include latex paint; human medical and biological wastes; radioactive materials like smoke detectors; explosives like ammunition, fireworks, etc.; alkaline batteries; used motor oil; fertilizer; anti-freeze; compressed gas cylinders; tires; pharmaceuticals; TVs and appliances.
Air dry liquid latex paint in the can by removing the lid. To speed up this process, mix oil dry, cement, plaster of Paris or kitty litter with the paint. Once dried, dispose of the dried paint/can with household garbage.
For more information, visit dodge.extension.wisc.edu or call 920-386-3790 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!