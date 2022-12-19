 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLEMENT NAMED OPTIMIST MID-LEVEL LEADER

Aaron Clement named Sauk Prairie Optimist’s Sauk Prairie Middle Level Leader for December. He is an eighth-grader and the son of Maricel Clement. He is involved in Math team, the musical, basketball, show choir, forensics, spelling bee and the mentor program and enjoys puzzles, reading and music. He plans to attend college studying writing, music, or film/documentaries. From front, left, Maricel, Aaron and Courtney Clement, Tricia Rodey, principal; back row, Jeff Boll, Optimist; Jennifer Gulsvig Dunn, teacher, on Dec. 7.

 ELLEN PAUL

