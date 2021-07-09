 Skip to main content
Clerk offers reminders for anyone getting married
Clerk offers reminders for anyone getting married

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Clerk reminds couples planning to marry that they need to apply for their marriage license in the county where they have lived for the last 30 days or more. The license is then good anywhere in the State of Wisconsin. Out of state residents should apply in the county where they are getting married.

Application must be made at least six days but no more than 30 days prior to the wedding. For a list of items needed at the time of application, visit co.dodge.wi.gov or call 920-386-3601.

