Clerks complete election audit

The Dodge County Clerk reports that five municipalities in Dodge County were randomly chosen by the Wisconsin Elections Commission to conduct post-election audits of the voting equipment.

Wisconsin State Statute §7.08(6) requires the WEC to audit each voting system that is used in the state following each General Election. On Nov. 9, Karen Gibson, Dodge County clerk; Tracey Ferron, city of Beaver Dam clerk; Sharon Belling, town of Lomira clerk; Susan Caine, town of Lowell clerk; Deanna Braunschweig, village of Neosho clerk, and Jodi Wade, village of Randolph clerk; were notified of their selection to participate in the audit.

The five municipalities conducted the post-election audit from Nov. 28-30 at the Dodge County Administration Building. The city of Beaver Dam wards 1, 2, 4 and 16 had 1,091 ballots cast, the town of Lomira wards 1 and 2 had 634 ballots cast, the town of Lowell ward 1 had 248 ballots cast, the village of Neosho had 305 ballots cast and the village of Randolph had 525 ballots cast. Votes were tallied by hand for the governor, attorney general, secretary of state and assembly district contests. Following the hand count, votes were compared to results reported on election night from the election equipment.

Gibson states that the hand tallied results matched the election equipment tally from election night for all five municipalities, proving the accuracy of the voting system.