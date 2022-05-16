Click It or Ticket campaign starts May 23

The Portage Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies throughout Wisconsin to reinforce the lifesaving benefit of wearing a seat belt during the Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign from May 23 to June 5.

The goal is to save lives, not just hand out tickets. Buckling up is one of the easiest and most effective steps you can take to survive a crash.

Wisconsin has a primary seat belt law which allows law enforcement to stop and cite motorists for failing to wear their seat belt. The driver can also be cited for any passengers not wearing a seat belt and penalties are higher for transporting unrestrained children.

For more information, visit nhtsa.gov/ciot.