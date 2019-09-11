The Baraboo Public Library, 230 Fourth Ave., will host David Wernecke, retired executive director of the Baraboo Range Preservation Association, to a program summarizing current scientific understanding about global climate change at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Wernecke’s presentation, “We MUST Get There From Here,” is the first program in a series planned by a consortium of Baraboo residents and organizations to involve the populace in discussions about the global climate crisis and actionable local efforts people can take to reduce their residential, commercial and governmental emissions of greenhouse gases.
The series, Baraboo 2030: Creating a Roadmap for our Carbon Neutral Future, was inspired by communities around Wisconsin that are taking action to reduce their own greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2030.
“Through presenting both educational and organization programs,” said Beth Persche, one of the planners of the Baraboo 2030 series, “we hope attendees will begin to share a similar knowledge base about the causes and extent of the climate crisis, learn about measures other communities are taking to do their part to reduce greenhouse gases, and become involved in organized local citizen action groups addressing important action areas to move the Baraboo community to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.”
The second program, “The Courage to Chart a New Course: A Panel Discussion,” is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 26 and will address community-level models for action to reduce municipal greenhouse gas emissions and promote the use of renewable energy. The series continues in October with a Saturday morning facilitated visioning work session, “The Fork in the Road: Envisioning Our Destination” from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 12, and another facilitated brainstorming session, “Let’s Hit the Road!,” from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 26.
Individuals have partnered with The Aldo Leopold Foundation, Baraboo Public Library, Baraboo Range Preservation Association, International Crane Foundation, Powered Up Baraboo, and the Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance and intend to offer more programs in an ongoing series addressing the climate crisis.
For more information, call 608-356-6166 or visit baraboopubliclibrary.org.
