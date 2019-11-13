Climate reality presentation to take place at Kilbourn Public Library
Climate Reality presents 24 Hours of Reality: Truth in Action, a global conversation on the truth of the climate crisis and how to solve it. For one full 24-hour period, climate reality leader volunteers will hold public presentations and conversations on the changing climate in schools, community centers, workplaces, and more across all 50 states and countries worldwide.
You have free articles remaining.
The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells. Kelly Kruse will lead the Stewards of the Dells and all interested community members in a discussion about what the climate crisis means for the community, as well as any solutions and actions that can make a difference.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)