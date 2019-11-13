{{featured_button_text}}

Climate reality presentation to take place at Kilbourn Public Library

Climate Reality presents 24 Hours of Reality: Truth in Action, a global conversation on the truth of the climate crisis and how to solve it. For one full 24-hour period, climate reality leader volunteers will hold public presentations and conversations on the changing climate in schools, community centers, workplaces, and more across all 50 states and countries worldwide.

The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells. Kelly Kruse will lead the Stewards of the Dells and all interested community members in a discussion about what the climate crisis means for the community, as well as any solutions and actions that can make a difference.

