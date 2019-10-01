Family Health/La Clinica added several new service providers to its organization. At the Wautoma Medical, Dental, and Behavioral Health Center Dr. Anne Means will serve pediatric patients and Dr. Sarah Colon will be in the dental clinic.
Anyone who is a resident of Sauk, Columbia, Waushara, Waupaca, Portage, Juneau, Adams, Marquette, Green Lake or Dodge counties can receive services at the main clinic, 400 South Townline Road, Wautoma.
New and existing patients can call 1-800-942-5330 to schedule an appointment at any of Family Health/La Clinica’s locations, including the main site in Wautoma, Roche-A-Cri in Friendship, and dental clinics in Mauston, Beaver Dam, and Stevens Point.
Todd Kuhn and Angela Hernandez will serve community members in need of behavioral health and substance use recovery services, including medication-assisted treatment.
Those residing in Adams, Juneau, and Marquette counties who are in need of mental health or recovery services are encouraged to schedule an appointment at the center, 302 West Lake St., Friendship.
Family Health/La Clinica is a community health center that provides primary medical, dental, behavioral health and substance use recovery services to all people regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay. Family Health accepts private insurance in addition to Medicaid, BadgerCare, and Medicare and offers a sliding fee discount program for those who are income-eligible.
For more information, visit famhealth.com, or on Facebook at @familyhealthlaclinica.
