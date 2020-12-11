CLINIC CONSTRUCTION PROGRESSING

Construction efforts remain on schedule at the new SSM Health clinic in Beaver Dam. The new 40,000-square-foot, stand-alone clinic will house SSM Health primary and specialty care providers and Fond du Lac Regional Clinic providers, as well as imaging, laboratory and pharmacy services. Once built, SSM Health will move services currently provided in leased space adjacent to Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam to the new location. The plan is to begin to provide patient care in the clinic in February 2021.