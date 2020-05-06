Clinic receives $322K grant

Family Health La Clinica, in partnership with the Wisconsin Farmworkers’ Coalition, received $322,420 on April 20 for the Education and Empowerment for Wisconsin Migrant Seasonal Agriculture Workers Project. This funding will support a statewide outreach initiative for the prevention and response to COVID-19 to protect the health of MSAWs, employers, and Wisconsin communities through the development of resources, guidance, and education on how to prevent and slow the spread of the virus.