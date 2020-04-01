Clinicians create video exercises and nutrition plans for cardiac rehab patients

The suspension of non-emergency services due to the COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo from providing support for patients undergoing cardiac/pulmonary rehabilitation and seniors who attend hospital-led community exercise classes.
Exercise physiologists who normally lead cardiac/pulmonary patients through an in-person rehabilitation session at the hospital are reaching out weekly to check in with their patients by telephone and providing patients with educational information about how to replicate their rehabilitation exercises using ordinary household items. They also share tips for how to keep up a heart-healthy diet during the COVID-19 quarantine. The team is including crosswords, adult coloring sheets and other fun puzzles in a packet to be mailed to each patient.
Exercise physiologist, Anna Marie School, has created a series of online videos so seniors can maintain an exercise program and remain safely at home. Patients, as well as community members, can access the online workouts for free.
Intro to exercise videos at https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2Fj1C6o9AZZrA&data=01%7C01%7Cnicole.faust%40ssmhealth.com%7C785c6d2938be4b8cbf6608d7d0e69546%7Cfbb1df866d494545bde79583d50eee17%7C0&sdata=NQ55BNCqAqFk1pdZrj2cY8XSZCpHWIglFn2vtgtaHSo%3D&reserved=0.
Balance video at https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FZsSW2driAKQ&data=01%7C01%7Cnicole.faust%40ssmhealth.com%7Cab47fa3bcb534c58150208d7d0e6aa2d%7Cfbb1df866d494545bde79583d50eee17%7C0&sdata=NHmtQ6SQ4CnEB%2BdoQoZ2Xm6HlSxlRB5CuU4vy2CPe8M%3D&reserved=0.
Aerobic video at https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2Fna8c0Hywtqs&data=01%7C01%7Cnicole.faust%40ssmhealth.com%7Cf4dfd7031b2c4bb7c31c08d7d0e6bd8a%7Cfbb1df866d494545bde79583d50eee17%7C0&sdata=naANw8R1aH1cMBk0c8%2F%2F2q51Mv578ykSUxebLTIB8pE%3D&reserved=0.
Flexibility video at https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FfqkrLL0eBfI&data=01%7C01%7Cnicole.faust%40ssmhealth.com%7C20f03a2a3bdd40a92d0e08d7d0e6f280%7Cfbb1df866d494545bde79583d50eee17%7C0&sdata=49NyBjPOmVVDW%2BQor9Y3i%2FcSaaHDGlwz21b%2Bzvu6sMM%3D&reserved=0.
Strength video at https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FwGJqq9fbMoE&data=01%7C01%7Cnicole.faust%40ssmhealth.com%7Cc6f67a74f013428e572d08d7d0e70754%7Cfbb1df866d494545bde79583d50eee17%7C0&sdata=y%2FAJnAeJRurDG4vfxvO7S0SIO8kfjjhZg5W289Xdl8k%3D&reserved=0.
Floor exercise video at https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2F06eUM69-cP0&data=01%7C01%7Cnicole.faust%40ssmhealth.com%7C50df08443181467a669608d7d0e71825%7Cfbb1df866d494545bde79583d50eee17%7C0&sdata=e2wiom7u8oyUZju5b2UYR0w19ArA3%2FFgQ9D0S6ibTlU%3D&reserved=0.
