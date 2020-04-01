Clinicians create video exercises and nutrition plans for cardiac rehab patients

Exercise physiologists who normally lead cardiac/pulmonary patients through an in-person rehabilitation session at the hospital are reaching out weekly to check in with their patients by telephone and providing patients with educational information about how to replicate their rehabilitation exercises using ordinary household items. They also share tips for how to keep up a heart-healthy diet during the COVID-19 quarantine. The team is including crosswords, adult coloring sheets and other fun puzzles in a packet to be mailed to each patient.