Clinicians create video exercises and nutrition plans for cardiac rehab patients
0 comments

Clinicians create video exercises and nutrition plans for cardiac rehab patients

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The suspension of non-emergency services due to the COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo from providing support for patients undergoing cardiac/pulmonary rehabilitation and seniors who attend hospital-led community exercise classes.

Exercise physiologists who normally lead cardiac/pulmonary patients through an in-person rehabilitation session at the hospital are reaching out weekly to check in with their patients by telephone and providing patients with educational information about how to replicate their rehabilitation exercises using ordinary household items. They also share tips for how to keep up a heart-healthy diet during the COVID-19 quarantine. The team is including crosswords, adult coloring sheets and other fun puzzles in a packet to be mailed to each patient.

Exercise physiologist, Anna Marie School, has created a series of online videos so seniors can maintain an exercise program and remain safely at home. Patients, as well as community members, can access the online workouts for free.

Intro to exercise videos at https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2Fj1C6o9AZZrA&data=01%7C01%7Cnicole.faust%40ssmhealth.com%7C785c6d2938be4b8cbf6608d7d0e69546%7Cfbb1df866d494545bde79583d50eee17%7C0&sdata=NQ55BNCqAqFk1pdZrj2cY8XSZCpHWIglFn2vtgtaHSo%3D&reserved=0.

Balance video at https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FZsSW2driAKQ&data=01%7C01%7Cnicole.faust%40ssmhealth.com%7Cab47fa3bcb534c58150208d7d0e6aa2d%7Cfbb1df866d494545bde79583d50eee17%7C0&sdata=NHmtQ6SQ4CnEB%2BdoQoZ2Xm6HlSxlRB5CuU4vy2CPe8M%3D&reserved=0.

Aerobic video at https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2Fna8c0Hywtqs&data=01%7C01%7Cnicole.faust%40ssmhealth.com%7Cf4dfd7031b2c4bb7c31c08d7d0e6bd8a%7Cfbb1df866d494545bde79583d50eee17%7C0&sdata=naANw8R1aH1cMBk0c8%2F%2F2q51Mv578ykSUxebLTIB8pE%3D&reserved=0.

Flexibility video at https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FfqkrLL0eBfI&data=01%7C01%7Cnicole.faust%40ssmhealth.com%7C20f03a2a3bdd40a92d0e08d7d0e6f280%7Cfbb1df866d494545bde79583d50eee17%7C0&sdata=49NyBjPOmVVDW%2BQor9Y3i%2FcSaaHDGlwz21b%2Bzvu6sMM%3D&reserved=0.

Strength video at https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FwGJqq9fbMoE&data=01%7C01%7Cnicole.faust%40ssmhealth.com%7Cc6f67a74f013428e572d08d7d0e70754%7Cfbb1df866d494545bde79583d50eee17%7C0&sdata=y%2FAJnAeJRurDG4vfxvO7S0SIO8kfjjhZg5W289Xdl8k%3D&reserved=0.

Floor exercise video at https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2F06eUM69-cP0&data=01%7C01%7Cnicole.faust%40ssmhealth.com%7C50df08443181467a669608d7d0e71825%7Cfbb1df866d494545bde79583d50eee17%7C0&sdata=e2wiom7u8oyUZju5b2UYR0w19ArA3%2FFgQ9D0S6ibTlU%3D&reserved=0.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News