Club celebrates 4-H week

The Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H Club celebrated National 4-H Week, Oct. 6-12 with Gretta Hahn, left, and Briella Brusveen, creating an “Eat. Drink. & Be Dairy” display at the Jane Morgan Memorial Library in Cambria. The display will be open throughout the month. There are 350 4-H members in 12 4-H clubs in Columbia County, with 200 adult and youth volunteers.
