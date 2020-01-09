Club discusses birding in Bayfield County

HORICON — Horicon Marsh Bird Club will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon. The program will be in the lower level auditorium. Please use the lower entrance. Ryan Brady will offer a video presentation, “Up North: Birding Bayfield County & the South Shore of Lake Superior.”

The Ashland-Bayfield area is one of the best birding locations in Wisconsin. Situated along the Lake Superior shoreline, the region hosts a wide variety of habitats in a small area and has had an active birding community since the early 1970s. More than 330 species have been recorded there.

Brady is a conservation biologist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Bureau of Natural Heritage Conservation, where he serves as bird monitoring coordinator for WDNR and the Wisconsin Bird Conservation Initiative. Based out of Ashland, Ryan oversees a variety of statewide bird monitoring and conservation projects focusing on owls, marshbirds, the Great Wisconsin Birdathon, forest songbirds, and more. He is also science coordinator for the second Wisconsin Breeding Bird Atlas, an ambitious citizen-based bird survey taking place across Wisconsin from 2015-2019; former chair of the Wisconsin Society for Ornithology’s Rare Birds Records Committee; and an active member of the Wisconsin eBird team. His voice can be regularly heard on Wisconsin Public Radio and other regional outlets.