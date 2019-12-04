Club donates 15 bags to pantry

At the Nov. 25 meeting, Circus City 4-H Club members worked in teams to create 15 owl-themed birthday bags for the Baraboo Food Pantry. The bags each contain cake mix, frosting, birthday plates and napkins, candles, crepe paper streamers, balloons and party favors. For more information or to join, call 608-355-3250 or 608-355-3251.
