Club elects new officers

The Achiever's 4-H Club of Dodge County elected new officers at its Oct. 5 meeting, including from front left, Leo Panetti, Oscar Stowell, Lucy Stowell, Jocelyn Edmunds, Campbell Panetti; back row, Veronica Richards, Avery Panetti, Katie Schmidt, Blake Bruins. Members also participated in a Halloween food contest, bobbed for apples, and had an eyeball/finger treasure hunt.
