Club elects officers

Webster's Prairie 4H Club met Sept. 16 to hold officer elections. Ruby Newman was elected president, Christian Schachern, vice president; Autumn Klemm, treasurer; Liana Klemm, backup treasurer; McKenzie Klemm, backup secretary. Pictured, from left, Emmy Stanek, Autumn Klemm, Grace Carter after they recorded the club’s three public service announcements about 4-H on Sept. 20 at 99.7 MAX FM. The spots will run during National 4-H week, Oct. 6 -12.
